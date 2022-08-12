Hotel management student stabbed to death in Malviya Nagar

A hotel management student was hounded and brutally stabbed to death by half a dozen assailants in South Delhi’s Begum Pur area. After committing the murder, all the accused fled the spot.

Confirming the incident, DCP South Benita Mary Jaikar said that the deceased has been identified as Mayank Panwar, 25, a resident of Shahpur Jat in South Delhi.

On hearing about the news, a team of policemen from the Malviya Nagar police station reached the spot, where they were informed that the boy has been taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. A case under section 302/34 IPC has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and an inquiry into the murder case is underway.

“All the accused involved in the murder have been identified. Police teams are engaged in a massive manhunt to nab the culprits. Soon, they will be behind the bar,” said a senior police official adding that the motive behind the murder can only be ascertained after the accused are arrested.

According to the DCP South, on August 11, a PCR call was received by the local police regarding the stabbing of a person near DDA Market, Begum Pur. Some police personnel rushed to the spot where they were informed that the injured had been taken to the Hospital.

Later, information was received from AIIMS Trauma Center about the death of the injured namely, Mayank Panwar, 25, a resident of Shahpur Jat.

Recounting the incident, a friend of the deceased, Vikas Panwar, informed that on August 11, at about 7 PM he was sitting with Mayank at the Qila situated near Begum Pur of Malviya Nagar. Suddenly, 4-5 unknown persons emerged and picked up an argument with Mayank.

After the brief altercation, they left the spot only to return after a while with vengeance and started pelting stones. To save themselves both of them tried to run away from the spot, but the assailants were able to catch hold of Mayank after a hot chase. They overpowered him near Gate No. 3, DDA Market of Begam Pur and started stabbing him multiple times relentlessly. After committing the crime, all of them ran away.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and different police teams are on a hunt for the accused.