As the Budget Session of Parliament begins today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that a strong foundation will be laid for this decade in the present session of Parliament and hoped there will be good debates in both the Houses on the economy.

Ahead of the Budget Session PM Modi while addressing the media said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses and India should take advantage of the global economic condition.

“I want wide-ranging, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses. This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses.”

PM Modi furthers said, “Our government’s identity has been of empowering Dalits, women, those who face exploitation. We will continue our efforts in the same direction. This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want there to be good debates on these issues in both houses.”

Modi said as this is the first session of 2020 and the decade; the effort should be to lay a strong foundation for the decade.

While the Prime minister was talking to media, Congress led opposition members protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in another part of the parliament complex.

Congress leaders wearing black bands and raised slogans, and held placards reading, “Save Constitution”, “Save India”

The passing of the controversial Citizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests and since it becoming law, citizens especially students have taken to the streets in protest against the legislation.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The highly anticipated Union Budget 2020 will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow, as Indian economy is going through a bad economic phase.