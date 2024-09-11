Hooda, wrestler Vinesh Phogat file nomination for Haryana assembly polls

Several heavyweights, including former CM Bhupinder Hooda, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and former minister Anil Vij among others, filed nominations from various assembly segments on Wednesday.

The former chief minister and LoP in the Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda filed his nomination from his long-held Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency in the Rohtak district.

After putting in nomination papers, Hooda said, “People and 36 fraternities of Haryana have made up their minds to form a Congress government. BJP jaa rahi hai, Congress aa rahi hai (The BJP is going out, Congress is coming).”

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat filed her nomination from the Jind’s Julana constituency. She held a roadshow in the constituency urging voters to make her victorious from the constituency.

State Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, former state Home Minister Anil Vij, and AAP candidate Anurag Dhandha too filed their nomination papers. Gupta is seeking re-election from Panchkula, Vij from Ambala Cantt and Dhanda is contesting from the Kalayat assembly segment.

Additionally, BJP candidate from Badli OP Dhankhar and Congress’s Bijender Singh too filed nominations from the Uchana constituency.

In a surprise move, senior BJP leader in the state Rambilas Sharma filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Mahendragarh assembly constituency. As the BJP has officially not declared any candidate from this assembly segment, Sharma’s move came as a surprise.

Meanwhile, the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance released a third list of 18 candidates while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a fourth list of 21 candidates in the agrarian state.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in the agrarian state will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.