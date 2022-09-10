Hooda calls ban on export of non-basmati rice anti-farmer

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Saturday, termed the Central government’s decision to impose 20 per cent duty on export of non-basmati rice and ban on export of broken rice as anti-farmer.

He said that the farmers would not be able to benefit from the high prices of food grains in the international market arising out of the Russo-Ukraine war. Hooda has demanded immediate withdrawal of this decision.

Responding to the issue of closure of schools, the Leader of Opposition said that this government is playing with the future of children in the state by closing thousands of schools. He expressed grave dissatisfaction over the government’s decision to hand over basic needs like education completely to private hands.

Hooda further said that the BJP-JJP government has made ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ a weapon to deduct the pension of the elderly. “I want to assure everyone that the PPP will be abolished and the pension of all the elderly will be restored, when the Congress forms the next government in the state,” he said.

On the Satluj Yamuna Link canal issue, he reiterated that Haryana has full rights over water. “Haryana has won the case in the Supreme Court. Providing water to the state is the job of the central and state government. If the Punjab government is not providing water, then the Haryana government should file a contempt case in the Supreme Court,” he stated.