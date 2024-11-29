Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates three-day All India DG Conference in Bhubaneswar

A three-day All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police got underway in Bhubaneswar on Friday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the event that will intensely deliberate on issues including national security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, and coastal Security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Odisha for three days later today, will preside over the three-day conference.

Among others, the conference is being attended by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), Director General of Police of States, Union Territories, and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations.

The Conference will provide a platform for senior Police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related problems faced by the Police in India. Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides Internal Security threats.

The conference will provide senior police officials across the country with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters.