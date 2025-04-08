Modi govt working with unwavering resolve towards building a developed J&K: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Modi government is working with an unwavering resolve towards building a developed Jammu and Kashmir, and a new era of prosperity is ushering for every citizen here.

At a high-level meeting in Srinagar, Shah reviewed the development projects in Jammu & Kashmir on the last leg of his three-day visit to J&K.

He wrote on X: “The Modi govt is working with an unwavering resolve towards building a developed J&K. The tireless efforts of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji are ushering in a new era of prosperity for every citizen through development and welfare initiatives. J&K is accelerating on the path of growth in every sector.”

Shah chaired a review meeting on development projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Union Home Secretary, and senior officials of the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments.

The untiring efforts of the Modi government to accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir have resulted in comprehensive changes in all sectors in the Union Territory. During the review meeting, the achievements of the Union Territory in the fields of power, connectivity, industry, tourism, agriculture etc. were presented to the Union Home Minister. Apart from this, the financial assistance given to Jammu and Kashmir so far by the Union Home Ministry and the financial assistance allocated to the Union Territory under various heads in the financial year 2024-25 was also mentioned in the presentation.

The Home Minister directed officials to take all necessary steps to further accelerate the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir so that the full potential of the Union Territory could be utilised.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is fully committed to setting new benchmarks of development in Jammu and Kashmir and paving the way for prosperity for its people. The all-inclusive development in every aspect of public welfare underlines the Modi government’s commitment to transforming Jammu and Kashmir through positive reforms, he said.