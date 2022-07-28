Holy Mace of Lord Shiva taken to Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple for rituals

As per the tradition in connection with the Amarnath pilgrimage, the holy Mace (Chhari Mubarak) of Lord Shiva was on Thursday taken to the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar for rituals by Mahant Deependra Giri.

The Mace was carried from the Dashnami Akhara to the Shankaracharya temple on the Gopadri Hill for prayers on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya) as per the age-old customs.

The sound of conch shell charged the whole atmosphere. Puja was performed chanting Vedic hymns. Sadhus who accompanied Holy Mace participated in the prayers that lasted for more than two hours.

Collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir.

The summit of the hill is crowned with a picturesque edifice. This hill was called Jetha Larak and afterwards it was named Gopadari Hill.

Some historians are of the opinion that the temple at the top was originally built by King Sandiman (2629-2564 BC).

This temple was, earlier, known as Jyeshteshwara or Jyoteshwara temple. But after Adi Shankracharya Ji visited this temple, it is, now, popularly known as Shri Shankracharya Temple.

Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken on Friday to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar to pay obeisance to the Goddess.