Holiday Bonanza: Massive Drop in Airfares on GoFirst Dominated Routes, Confirms Scindia

In a recent announcement, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Aviation, revealed that airfares on five key routes, previously dominated by low-cost carrier GoFirst, have experienced a

remarkable decline. The drop in prices ranged from 14% to an impressive 61%, bringing relief to travelers. Scindia conveyed this news during a press conference on Wednesday.

The development comes after a crucial meeting held by the Union minister with the Airlines Advisory Group earlier this week. The discussion primarily focused on the surge in airfares, particularly on routes where GoFirst operated. As a result, the airlines were directed to closely monitor and regulate ticket prices on their own.

Scindia emphasized that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is closely monitoring airfares on a daily basis. Following the meeting on Monday, it was observed that airfares on popular routes such as Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Ahmedabad, and Delhi-Mumbai experienced a substantial decrease ranging from 14% to 61% on Tuesday.

Expressing the government's stance on the issue, Scindia stated, “We have made it clear to the airlines that ticket prices need to be kept within a certain limit. We cannot allow prices to escalate beyond reason, especially during circumstances like the GoFirst situation or other unexpected events.”

Scindia expressed optimism regarding the revival of GoFirst’s operations in the near future. He added that the government has provided a clear message to airlines, urging them to adhere to rational pricing practices.

During the conference, Scindia also highlighted the significant growth witnessed in the aviation sector during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Over the past nine years, the sector has experienced a substantial boost. Scindia pointed out that in 2014, only three greenfield airports existed, whereas currently, 11 more are ready for operation, with 10 additional airports approved for construction. He also noted that the number of airports in the northeast region has increased from nine in 2014 to 17 presently.

Scindia shared ambitious plans for the future, stating that the aviation sector would witness an investment of ₹1 lakh crore in the coming years. He projected tremendous growth in domestic air travel, with an estimated 45 crore flyers annually by 2030, representing a 300% increase from the current figures. To accommodate this surge, the capacity of airports will be expanded significantly. Currently, the combined airport capacity of the six metros stands at 22 crore passengers annually. However, with the addition of Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida airports, the capacity is expected to nearly double to 41.5 crore passengers.