Ghosh left alone by BJP following Suvendu’s visit

On a day Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was on his way to address a public meeting for his party candidates, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh mysteriously was left alone in two different locations in Burdwan town this morning and none of the district leaders felt the need to accompany him in his scheduled morning walk session, which irked Ghosh.

Ghosh arrived first at Baje Pratappur locality in the town where he found no local leader or cadre waiting to receive him. He halted there for a while and then moved forward along Katwa Road towards Hotu Dewan locality in the town. As none attended him there too, he left the place immediately and was seen waiting under the railway flyover. Shortly, he was seen roaming in platform 8 of the Burdwan Junction railway station, where he unexpectedly faced ‘go back’ slogan from the active members of the Trinamul’s hawker union. Three of his bodyguards however were accompanying him. Ghosh suddenly lost patience and reciprocated saying: Chupi kor Pagla (shut up you crazy). He then returned back to Baje Pratappur again where he’s seen sipping a cup of tea in a roadside tea stall.

