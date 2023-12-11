‘Historic’ Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 ‘a beacon of hope’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Suprem Court verdict upholding the constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370 as a “beacon of hope” and reassured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that his government’s commitment towards their welfare remained unwavering.

Modi said that the “historic” verdict of the Supreme Court is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Today’s Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else.

“I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370,” he said.

“The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India,” the prime minister added.

The Supreme Court today upheld the constitutional validity of the Union Government’s August 2019 decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split the erstwhile state into two Union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution of India were temporary and that there was no maladies in exercise of power under Article 370(3) by President to issue August 2019 order.

“Thus, we hold the exercise of Presidential power to be valid,” the Supreme Court said.

The top court also directed the Election Commission to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.