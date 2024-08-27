Hiring for Delhi govt hospitals not undertaken deliberately, laments Bharadwaj

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Lieutenant Governor’s Office of spreading falsehoods and misleading about postings and transfers in GNCTD.

Highlighting the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in Delhi government hospitals, he alleged that the LG Office is making false excuses for not being able to hold National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) meetings due to the non-availability of the chief minister.

Alleging that LG is reluctant to address the critical issues with different excuses, the health minister questioned the integrity of the high office following recent appointments and transfers in the PWD department.

Bharadwaj, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday claimed that whenever a major crisis occurs in Delhi, the culprit behind it is the LG’s office.

He said when the Delhi government seeks a response from the LG office, a very absurd reply comes from it, he added.

In support of his allegations, Bharadwaj stated that some time ago, “in Asha Kiran Home Shelter Home where 14 deaths happened, and when the investigation was going on, he held a press conference informing that in the ongoing investigation, it has been found out that there is a huge shortage of doctors and paramedic staff in this home shelter. Such patients need doctors and paramedic staff. Since the LG and Central government have authority over the transfer and posting, because of their mistakes, these deaths have happened.”

He further said, “To this, the LG office immediately replied, “Since the meeting of NCCSA has not been convened, they could not affect the transfers. However, there was no such proposal in NCCSA’s agenda, but the LG office is habitual of lying. However, after the High Court’s rebuke, the doctors and paramedical staff were deployed in this case without NCCSA.” the minister added.

Bharadwaj further said, “Ever since I became the minister, I have written half a dozen letters saying that so many doctors’ positions are vacant, and these vacant positions should be filled. Approximately 30 per cent of the positions of doctors and specialists are lying vacant. The posts of paramedics, nurses, and OT technicians are vacant. In its response, LG Saab absurdly reasoned that he had received a list of 25-26 specialists. But he’s unable to process their posting because the CM is not here, and because of that they cannot convene NCCSA’s meeting.”

He asked if transfers and postings could be done and are happening without NCCSA, why then did the LG office mislead the people of Delhi?