A right-wing religious outfit, Hindu Dharma Sena, has announced that it would give a cash reward of Rs 11,000 to every Hindu boy who elopes with a Muslim girl and marries her.

Hindu Dharma Sena President Yogesh Agrawal on Friday said in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh the outfit would help the Hindu boys in their endeavour to get married to Muslim girls. He said the organisation would also help such boys financially by paying them Rs 11,000 cash.

Agrawal alleged that Muslim boys were indulging in “Love Jihad” and running away with Hindu girls. Calling it a very worrisome trend, he said the ratio of girls was in any case low as compared to boys in the Hindu society. The situation was further aggravated due to the “Love Jihad” by Muslim boys.

The right-wing activist asserted that it was necessary to bring Muslim girls to Hindu families. He pointed out that the outfit was supporting love between Hindu boys and Muslim girls and would help them only if they wanted to get married.

The Hindu Dharma Sena’s announcement has come at a time when a national debate is already raging over the issue of “Love Jihad”.

The BJP and RSS have openly come out against the issue and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has publicly repeated on several occasions that the ruling BJP government would not tolerate “Love Jihad” at any cost.

On the contrary, a few days ago some Muslim youth were booked by the police in Indore on charges of pasting and distributing objectionable pamphlets cautioning young unmarried Muslim girls to beware of being converted to Hinduism through the ‘Bhagwa love trap’ conspiracy being carried out by the RSS and Bajrang Dal.