Ram Navami violence: Hindu outfit seeks damages from states

In the wake of the large-scale violence that took place in different parts of the country during Ram Navami celebrations, Hindu Front for Justice-Trust has moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the governments of the states where violence took place to determine the loss suffered by the people on account of injuries and loss of their valuables.

The applicant, the Hindu Front for Justice-Trust, has also sought direction to the state governments to recover the loss caused to the persons during the violence from the miscreants involved after due verification.

The front has in its application mentioned the violence that took place at Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal), Sasaram and Nalanda (Bihar), Hyderabad (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

“The Muslim mob attacked, committed arsons, damaged the vehicles, pelted stones, assaulted Hindu devotees (who were) taking out the religious processions i.e., Shobha Yatra of Lord Ram,” alleges the application citing various hate crimes that were committed on Ram Navami-March 30 by mobs of Muslims in different parts of the country.

Referring to the speech by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Hindu Front for Justice-Trust said, “The chief minister of West Bengal – Ms. Mamata Banerjee had warned the members of Hindu community for taking out any procession from Muslim denominated areas as some area of the State has been earmarked only for Muslims and nobody can enter there.”

The plea by the Hindu Front for Justice-Trust has filed an application in the ongoing petition dealing with hate speech before the bench of Justice K.M. Joseph and Justice B.V. Nagarathna. The hearing in the pending matters will take place on April 28.

It (Hindu Front for Justice) has further stated that it is constitutionally permissible for Hindus to take out religious procession through public roads, irrespective of the fact as to which community resides in that area.

The warning given by the Chief Minister shows her partisan attitude in favour of Muslim Community, the applicant has alleged.

The Hindu for Justice-Trust, in the application also sought to direct the state governments to take preventive measures so that in future the incident of attacks or disturbing the Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami festival and other festivals may not take place.

It also seeks direction to the state governments to allow Hindu devotees to take out processions in a peaceful manner from public roads and such requests be not rejected only on the ground that the area in question is a Muslim dominated area.

The application by the Hindu Front has alleged that the members of the Muslim Community in order to create disharmony committed hate crimes by pelting stones at procession and also hiring hoodlums to attack the innocent devotees out of sheer hatred against Hindus.

Seeking direction to the State governments to provide full protection to the processions taken out on Ram Navami Day or on other religious occasions by Hindus, the application by the Hindu Front for Justice has said that the concerned State governments have failed to maintain law and order situation and protect the people’s right to worship and celebrate religious function in peaceful manner.

It has also sought direction to the Chief Secretaries of the concerned state governments to submit a report regarding the causes which led to mob attacks and violence committed on Shri Ram Shobha Yatra on March 30, 2023. It has also sought registration of FIR into the incidents and initiate criminal proceedings against the culprits Hindu front for Justice-Trust has also sought directions to the State governments to comply with the guidelines issued by 6the top court in Tahseen Poonawalla case to curb hate speech and crimes.