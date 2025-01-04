Himanta Biswa Sarma to Begin Mumbai Visit Tomorrow to Promote Advantage Assam 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Mumbai on Sunday.

This is part of efforts to attract investments for the state ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure summit scheduled for February 24-25 in Guwahati.

Advertisement

This marks the second edition of the international investor summit since its 2018 debut, which according to the government attracted over Rs 1 lakh crore in investment proposals across key sectors like petroleum, tourism, and IT.

Advertisement

During his Mumbai visit, Sarma is set to participate in a high-profile roadshow and meet leading figures from India’s corporate sector to explore partnerships.

Taking on social media platform X, Sarma said “For the next 3 days, I’ll be in Mumbai to meet the leaders of India Inc. and explore areas of mutual collaboration for the upcoming #AdvantageAssam 2.0 Summit. I will also participate in the Road Show to invite potential investors to the land of limitless opportunities – Assam.”

To highlight Assam’s cultural wealth, the summit will feature a grand Jhumur dance performance, involving over 7,500 dancers and artists.

This initiative celebrates the rich traditions of the tea tribe communities and follows Assam’s recent Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance.

The inaugural Advantage Assam summit in 2018 drew notable participants, including industrial magnates like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and a delegation of diplomats and investors from 23 countries.

It underscored Assam’s potential as a strategic investment destination in India, particularly due to its proximity to Southeast Asia under the “Act East Policy.”