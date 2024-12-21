Himanta Biswa Sarma Brushes Off Imaginary Claims by Bangladesh, Highlights Assam’s Leap Towards Technological Advancement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has categorically dismissed claims surrounding an alleged imaginary map created by certain individuals in Bangladesh, purportedly showing Assam as part of their territory.

Addressing the matter, Sarma stated, “Some people in Bangladesh are making an imaginary map in which Assam is shown as a part of Bangladesh. But we are actually building semiconductor factories in Assam. Their fantasy does not matter to us.”

The Chief Minister underscored Assam’s rapid strides in infrastructure and economic development, asserting that such baseless claims have no impact on the state’s ambitions.

“Does Bangladesh have a semiconductor industry? We are propelling Assam so far ahead that even those in Bangladesh will be astonished when they visit. They will not be able to grasp or compete with our progress,” he added.

Sarma pointed to the establishment of semiconductor factories as a landmark achievement in Assam’s industrial journey, positioning the state as a hub for technological innovation and a frontrunner in economic growth.