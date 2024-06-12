Himanta announces Rs 800 crore package for Assam tea gardens

To facilitate the construction of roads across the tea gardens of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled a substantial package of Rs 800 crore.

This initiative specifically targets the enhancement of infrastructure within the state’s tea gardens.

In a major boost to the state’s tea industry, every tea garden in Assam will receive a grant of Rs 1 crore dedicated to road construction. This funding aims to improve accessibility and connectivity within the tea garden regions.

During a recent cabinet meeting, the state government sanctioned the necessary funds, emphasising its ongoing commitment to annually enhance the roads in tea gardens. This move underscores the government’s dedication to improving the quality of life for those working and living in these areas.

Shifting the focus to the education sector, Chief Minister Sarma announced an ambitious plan to modernise over 500 schools across Assam by the end of the next year. This initiative is part of a broader effort to elevate the state’s educational infrastructure.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to education, Sarma revealed that the state has been constructing 126 schools each year, with each school receiving an investment ranging from Rs 7.5-8 crore. This consistent investment is aimed at providing better learning environments for students.

In a significant policy move, the Chief Minister introduced the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme, designed to bring down the number of early marriages and promote higher education among girl students in Assam. This scheme represents a comprehensive approach to tackling social issues while encouraging academic achievement.

Under the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme, girl students will receive financial support based on their educational level. Those enrolling in classes 11 and 12 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000, those pursuing graduation will get Rs 1,250, and postgraduate students will receive Rs 2,500 per month.

The stipends will be disbursed on the 11th of every month, providing timely financial assistance to families. This initiative aims to alleviate economic burdens and incentivise families to allow their daughters to continue their education.

The ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme is projected to require an annual budget of approximately Rs 300-350 crore. However, as more students begin to benefit from the programme, the budget could potentially rise to Rs 1,500 crore, reflecting the growing impact and reach of this initiative.