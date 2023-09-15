Himachal woman paraded by in-laws with head tonsured, face blackened

In a shocking incident, a woman was paraded in a village by her in-laws under the Bhoranj sub-division of the Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. The incident that occurred on 31 August came to light when a video of it surfaced on social media.

After the incident went viral, the police took cognizance of the offence and registered an FIR.

According to the police, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly tortured by her in-laws for having left the house without informing them. When she returned after almost four months, the in-laws with the objective of teaching her a lesson blackened her face and tonsured her head, before parading her in the village, stated the police.

Advertisement

When the incident occurred, no one came to her rescue but watched the incident while some made a video of it.

The state government swung into action after the video was circulated on social media.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, while speaking to the media, condemned the incident as an unfortunate incident. He assured of strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

He further said that the matter was being investigated by the local police and they will submit a report soon.