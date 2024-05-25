Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh challenges PM Modi’s disaster relief claims

Congress candidate for Mandi parliamentary constituency and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide detailed figures on the financial aid given to the state during the recent disaster.

While addressing election meetings in Machhiyan, Chontra, and Ladbhadol of Joginder Nagar Assembly Constituency, Singh accused PM Modi of misleading the public.

The Prime Minister is claiming to have given substantial disaster relief funds, whereas the fact is only Rs 300 crore was released for the state under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) funds, which is standard annual support for all states, said Singh.

Highlighting the significant losses incurred by the state, amounting to over 12 thousand crores, he accused Modi for not visiting or expressing sympathy during the disaster.

He praised the state government’s efforts, led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, which established Rs 4500 crore-disaster relief fund, despite limited resources.

He also condemned the BJP leaders of the state for not providing any help to seek aid from Centre during the crisis.

Singh emphasized his vision for major development in Mandi, contrasting it with the BJP candidate’s irrelevant rhetoric.

Politics requires a full-time commitment to serving the people, not just part-time engagement, he asserted.

He pointed out the Congress government’s contributions to Mandi, including the establishment of an IIT, a medical college, and the four-lane highway from Kiratpur to Kullu.

He also mentioned plans to develop Mandi city as a smart city and open a medical and nursing college in Kullu, along with constructing an indoor stadium in Joginder Nagar.

Singh urged the people to support him with a significant margin, promising to advocate strongly for the development of the state and the Mandi parliamentary constituency if elected as an MP.