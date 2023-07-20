Himachal rains: Death toll reaches 130, Central teams conduct evaluation

With five new deaths on Wednesday, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rains, floods and landslides has crossed 130 in the last 26 days.

Confirming the data the Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh government said that the rain fury continues in the state and the government is on alert. He said that two teams of officials from the Union government are in the state and they have started evaluating the flood and rain losses in Solan and Mandi districts of the state. “With five deaths today since monsoon has been active in Himachal Pradesh, 130 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh. 12 people are still missing in the state. 153 people have been injured,” Jagat Singh Negi said.

“The number of houses that have been damaged has reached 572. Apart from this, the number of houses that have been partially damaged is 4703. 148 shops have been damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to rain. long with this 1286 cowsheds have been broken,” Negi added.

According to the latest data from State Disaster Management Authority, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 4808.79 crore so far. Apart from this, the state has reported 61 cases of landslides and 44 cases of flash floods so far this monsoon.

The Revenue Minister said that two teams have been sent from the Center to take stock of the damages caused by monsoon in Himachal Pradesh. The first team will go from Mandi to Manali. Four officers from the central government are conducting the survey.

Three officers from the state government are also assisting them to conduct the evaluation and survey. Negi said that this team also includes the Director of Disaster Management, DC Rana from the state government.

The second team which has conducted its assessment in the Solan district includes four officers from the central government, the Revenue Minister said. State officials will go to Solan, Shimla and Kinnaur to evaluate the losses due to floods and rain disaster, he added.

“Both the teams will visit Himachal Pradesh from July 19 to 21 to assess the damage and on the final day, they will hold a meeting with the state Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Only after evaluation of these teams from the Center, it can be ascertained how many crores have been lost in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon,” Jagat Singh Negi said.

Jagat Singh Negi who is also the Horticulture minister visited Shimla’s Bhattakufar fruit market on Wednesday.

Negi said that the fruit market was declared unsafe in 2020. He said that shops have been set up by the traders in the parking area and it was also inspected.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government has sent a technical team to inspect the market. Following its report, the fruit market will be allowed for operation.

Negi said it will be ensured that roads are in proper condition for the farmers to take their crops to the market. He further said that some traders have gone on strike saying that they will not buy fruits on a 74-weight basis. He said the government will ensure that the law is enforced and farmers are not cheated.

“Due to the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, the road is blocked at many places. In this context, the Chief Minister had chaired a meeting 2 days ago, in which PWD, ENC officials and all ministers of all areas were present,” he said.

“During this, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took a report from the officials and ministers in the meeting that where the road is closed and where work is needed. During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued instructions to all the officers that where the road is closed, they should be opened with immediate effect,” he added.

A case has also come to the fore from Parala Market today that the traders were refusing to buy apples according to the weight, Negi said adding that the state government has taken a strict decision on this that apples will be sold only according to weight.

The state government will not do any rollback in its decision and this decision is also being strictly implemented, the Revenue Minister said adding that strict action will be taken against those fruit commission agents and traders who violate this rule in markets.

“We shall ensure farmers are not cheated, the license of violators will be cancelled and the licenses will be given to those who are waiting for the license. The orchardists of Himachal Pradesh have been demanding for a long time that apples should be sold on the basis of weight and the same provision has been made as per the APMC Act,” Jagat Singh Negi further added.