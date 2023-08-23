Himachal: Rain fury in last 24 hours takes a toll of 13 lives

The heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours on Wednesday left behind a trail of destruction and loss of lives and property at many places across the state.

Two migrant labourers from Jharkhand were reported to have been buried alive under a landslide at village Shol in Baldiya, adjoining Shimla.

According to police at 7 am the Dhalli Police Station was informed that a landslide had struck in village Shol and migrant labourers were buried alive.

The police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The deceased have been identified as Jhalu Oraon, 28, and his wife Raj Kumari, 21.

Shimla city was witness to landslides at various places including Kanlog.

Traffic was disrupted on the main lifeline, circular road of Shimla city as trees got uprooted due to heavy rains on Navbhar-Sanjauli road.

The Kalka-Shimla NH 5 was closed for vehicular traffic at Chakki Mor following heavy rains for safety reasons, however, it was restored after 2 pm.

Due to the collapse of one of the pillars of the Baddi Main Barrier bridge, vehicular movement as well as commuting on foot has been stopped.

Now the commuters travelling from Chandigarh via Siswan have been directed to take an alternate route via Maranwala-Barotiwala for entry to Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, as many as 13 persons lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours since 23 August noon, while 6 were injured, two persons have gone missing.

As many as 17 houses were fully damaged, while 105 houses have been partially damaged.

Twenty four landslide incidents and three flash floods were reported from across the state.

Meanwhile, the natives of the village Thalout in Mandi district had to be vacated as around 35 houses suffered cracks and the threat of impending collapse looms large endangering the entire village.

The people are forced to relocate themselves near the Thalauot market and its vicinity.

So far since 24 June rain fury has taken a toll of 361 human lives, leaving 342 injured.

A total of 9924 houses have suffered partial damage, while 2237 houses have been fully damaged in 155 landslides and 63 incidents of flash floods.

The Meteorological Centre, Shimla has maintained that the monsoon was vigorous over the state.

An orange alert has been issued in 10 districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places on 24 August.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been forecast for district Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and moderate rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places.