Himachal PWD Minister expresses gratitude to Centre for approving repair of roads under PMGSY Phase-4

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has expressed gratitude towards the Central government for accepting the state’s request to metalling of old roads along with new ones under fourth phase of Pradhan Mantro Gram Sadak Yojana.

He said here on Wednesday that it will benefit around 1000-1500 kilometers of road metalization work in the state. He said further said that this will go a long way in strengthening the rural road network in the state and help in taking of the burden from the state exchequer.

The minister also mentioned that various provisions under PMGSY Phase-4 will provide significant assistance in strengthening roads in rural areas.

Additionally, efforts are being made to ensure smooth traffic flow on snow-affected roads, with most blocked roads being reopened on time and adequate workforce and machinery deployed in affected areas.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also thanked the Central government and stated the roads in the areas that were devastated due to monsoon disaster will also be reapired.