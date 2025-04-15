Centre signs MoU with Swiggy to strengthen employment linkages

The Ministry of Labour & Employment and Swiggy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi today, marking a significant step toward strengthening employment linkages in the gig and logistics sector through the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya stated, “The National Career Service portal is a dynamic platform connecting job seekers and employers across India. With over 1.25 crore active job seekers and 40 lakh registered employers as of January 31, 2025, it is playing a crucial role in workforce mobilization. This partnership with Swiggy will further extend the portal’s reach into the fast-growing gig and platform economy, enabling access to flexible and location-based opportunities for millions of youth.”

He welcomed the collaboration and appreciated Swiggy’s commitment to potentially mobilize over 12 lakh job opportunities in the next 2–3 years through the NCS portal.

“This collaboration represents a win-win model, while Swiggy will gain access to a diverse, skilled, and job-ready talent pool, lakhs of job seekers across the country will benefit from enhanced visibility and access to employment opportunities,” the Union Minister said.

Highlighting the platform’s accessibility and reach, Dr Mandaviya reiterated the government’s vision of making NCS a one-stop solution for employment, skilling, and counselling, and at the same time capable of hyperlocal job matching and supporting both domestic and international placements.

Under this MoU, Swiggy will integrate its gig opportunities—including delivery, logistics, and support roles—onto the NCS portal. This real-time integration will enhance visibility of gig jobs for NCS users, who will benefit from timely and verified work opportunities across urban and semi-urban areas.

Mr. Dinker Vashisht, Chief of Corporate Affairs, Swiggy, welcomed the collaboration and emphasized the importance of partnerships between Gig platforms and government platforms to scale employment.

“Swiggy’s journey showcases how digital entrepreneurship can transform livelihoods. This MoU will empower job seekers and align with our commitment to inclusive growth in the new-age economy,” he said.