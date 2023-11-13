Himachal: Private bus catches fire at bus stand in Hamirpur, none hurt

A private bus stationed at a bus stand in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur caught fire on Sunday.

According to Hamirpur police, the fire was later brought under control as the fire brigade reached the spot on time.

As per the officials, a bus parked at the bus stand caught fire at around 8 pm today. No injuries or casualties were reported and a major accident was averted as other buses parked there were immediately evacuated, the police added.

The officials further said that the bus was completely burnt though the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said.