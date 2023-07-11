Himachal Pradesh Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar has said that the preliminary estimate in agriculture losses in the state has been projected over Rs 83 crore.

Flash floods and landslides triggered due to the excessive rainfall in Himachal Pradesh in the last three days have left a devastating impact on the state.

He said that the havoc caused throughout the state is unprecedented, therefore, the centre should declare the flood situation in Himachal a national calamity and release a special economic package for rescue and relief activities.

In a meeting held here on Tuesday, Chander Kumar stated that as per the preliminary reports out of total affected agriculture area of 28,495 hectare, vegetable produce under a total of 6,978 hectares in the state suffered a loss of over Rs 40 crore.

“Maize, Paddy, Ragi, Millets and Kharif Pulses suffered a loss of around Rs 17 crore in 21,517 hectares. Further, the damage to crops due to inundated land under farming was estimated to be over Rs 26 crores,” he said.

He said that the maximum loss was observed in Mandi district accounting to Rs 23.38 crore, followed by Rs 17.63 crore in Shimla, Rs 13.29 crore in Sirmaur, Rs 8.16 crore Solan, Rs 5.74 crore in Lahaul Spiti, Rs 4.38 crore in Kullu, Rs 3.99 crore in Kangra, Rs 2.99 crore in Una, Rs 1.53 crore in Chamba, Rs 1.01 crore in Bilaspur, Rs 59 lakh in Kinnaur and Rs 29 lakh in Hamirpur.

While laying emphasis on the need of promoting soil conservation to deal with a similar situation in future, the Minister said that the techniques and ways of soil conservation would be promoted throughout the state.

In Shahpur constituency of Kangra district, due to the proper channelization and diversion of the Gaj Khad, and adoption of soil conservation by the residents of Rajol, Awadi, Ansui, and Deg villages, the loss due to the recent downpour of rains was minimized, he informed.

The minister further stated that deputy directors of the agriculture and animal husbandry departments have been directed to prepare the final report regarding the loss of agriculture and livestock.