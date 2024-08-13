Himachal Pradesh to introduce trademark branding for natural farming produce

To give a boost to natural farming in Himachal Pradesh, the products grown using the method would be branded and marketed under distinct trademarks to ensure better prices to the farmers associated with the sector.

This was stated by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while reviewing the various schemes of the Agriculture department here today emphasized on the need of expanding natural farming in the state on Tuesday.

He directed to evolve a comprehensive system for the certification, packaging and marketing of natural farming produce and said that special lab would also be set up in the State for soil testing and to certify the produces.

Expressing serious concern over the rising cases of cancer in the state, Sukhu urged the farmers to adopt chemical free farming practices.

He also directed the officers to rationalize the agriculture department and assured the vacant posts in the department would also be filled to address the shortage of the staff.

The Chief Minister said that 70 percent of the population was associated with the agriculture sector and therefore, the state government has laid a special focus on enhancing the income of the people living in the rural areas.

“The rural economy is the priority sector of the state government and special initiatives have been taken in the budget 2024-25 to boost the economy,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the future agriculture department, Jal Shakti Vibhag in collaboration with JICA and SHIVA projects would implement integrated irrigation schemes to maximize the benefits to the farmers and make these schemes viable.

The government would ensure adequate funds for remodeling and repair of the traditional kuhals, he added.

He directed to set up cold stores according to the requirements and specific crop production needs in the respective district. He said that silos would be set up for the storage of wheat and maize under JICA.

Sukhu said that the state government is also making earnest efforts to enhance the milk production in the state and procurement rates for buffalo and cow milk has been increased to Rs. 55 and Rs. 45 per litre respectively.

He said that animal rearing and natural farming were allied activities, therefore, the state government was also contemplating enhancing financial assistance to the farmers for purchasing indigenous cows and buffalos in the natural farming clusters.

“The climate of the state is best suited for the dairy sector and by capitalizing on this, farmer’s income could be significantly improved, thereby strengthening their economy,” he said.

Sukhu stressed the need for integrating natural farming, animal rearing, fisheries and bee keeping.

He also reviewed the functioning of JICA and Milkfed and asked to digitize the working of their organizations.