Himachal Pradesh to be self-reliant by 2027: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that his government is striving to make the state self-reliant by 2027.

He said this while addressing a huge public meeting during “Vyavastha Parivartan ka Ek Saal”, a state level function organized on the completion of one year’s tenure of the present state government at Dharamshala in district Kangra on Monday.

He announced to give Rs 1,500 from January, 2024 to all the women of district Lahaul-Spiti, who are over 18 years of age.

Sukhu said that the promise made to all the women of the state would also be met in a phased manner and that the women who currently get Rs 1,100 as pension will also be provided Rs 1500.

He also announced that the state government will bear the expenses for higher education of children of widows from the next fiscal.

The Chief Minister also announced the increase in the purchase price of milk by Rs. Six and stated that the government will start the cow dung purchase scheme from January, 2024.

This decision will prove to be a milestone in the direction of prosperity of the farmers.

“The state government was earnestly working for the welfare of the common man, where women, youth, all sections of the society, including farmers and employees, were getting due respect,” said Sukhu.

Congratulating the people of the state on completion of one year of the state government, he said that many historic decisions have been taken for the bright future of the youth.

The recruitment process of JOA (IT) remained stalled during the tenure of the previous BJP government, but it was the result of concerted efforts of the present government that a decision was made in favour of the youth of the state, he said.

The government would provide 20 thousand employment opportunities in the government sector very soon, including Van Mitra, Patwari, Multi Task Worker, education, Police and other departments, he said.

The present state government was focused towards changing the system and has taken many decisions in this regard, said the Chief Minister.

“In one year, our government has laid the strong foundation for making Himachal self-reliant and by the year 2027, Himachal will become an ideal example of a self-reliant state. Our dedicated and continuous efforts would ensure that Himachal becomes one of the most prosperous states of India by the year 2032,” he reiterated.

“I am a dedicated party worker and no member of my family was in politics, but the Congress Party, considering the penance of forty years, put its trust in me and handed over the responsibility to serve the people of the state” he said.

Sukhu said that three guarantees have been fulfilled in the first one year of the government which include Old Pension Scheme (OPS) so that the life after retirement of the employees could be secure.

Along with this, e-taxi scheme has been started under the first phase of Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme of Rs 680 crore and English medium will be introduced in all government institutions from the next session.

In the next fiscal the government will bring schemes related to the common man, farmers and youth, he said, adding that the present government is a sensitive government, which understands the sentiments of the people.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a coffee table book titled ‘365 Days, 365 Decisions,’ an e-book and a magazine based on the achievements of the present state government in one year prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department.

Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge and MP Rajeev Shukla, while praising the work of the present government, said that the Chief Minister worked round the clock and was busy serving the public throughout the year.