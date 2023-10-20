Himachal Pradesh Revenue department to release new ‘Land Code’ after 31 years

As per the budget announcement of the state government assuring to introduce the new Land Code, the Revenue Department has published a new ‘Land Code’ after 31 years, which will be released soon.

This contains an updated compilation of land related rules, laws and necessary instructions, said the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Friday, adding that the first Land Code was published in the year 1992.

He congratulated the department for its publication.

The people have to do day to day dealing with the Revenue Department and every citizen is concerned with land-related matters during his lifetime, he said.

“The unanimous solutions to land disputes also play a major role in social synchronization and family bonding. For quick resolution of public problems, it is essential for our revenue justice system to be well maintained and for this, it is necessary that the rules and regulations and departmental guidelines are easily available to the revenue officers and people,” said the Chief Minister.

The new Land Code will not only provide guidance to the revenue officers but will assist in quick disposal of land related issues to benefit the common man who will also get the information regarding the laws and rules of the Revenue department and the instructions issued therein from time to time, he added.