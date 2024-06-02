Himachal Pradesh records around 71% turnout for Lok Sabha polls

Himachal Pradesh registered approximately 71 per cent turnout for the Lok Sabha polls, including postal ballots, said an official of the election department.

He said the voting percentage in Mandi PC was about 73, while Hamirpur registered 72 per cent, Shimla stood at 71 and the Kangra parliamentary seat’s turnout was recorded at around 68 per cent.

Giving details about the parliamentary constituencies here on Sunday, he said in the Assembly Constituencies (ACs) falling under the Mandi parliamentary constituency, about 73 per cent voting was recorded in Ani, 75 per cent in Balh, 70 per cent in Banjar, 62 per cent in Bharmour, 74 per cent in Drang, 68 per cent in Jogindernagar, 72 per cent in Karsog, 70 per cent in Kinnaur, 71 per cent in Kullu, 75 per cent in Lahaul-Spiti, 72 per cent in Manali, 75 per cent in Mandi, 77 per cent in Nachan, 74 per cent in Rampur, 67 per cent in Sarkaghat, 75 per cent in Seraj and 76 per cent in Sundernagar.

In the ACs, falling under Hamirpur PC, around 70 per cent voting took place, in Barsar, 69 in Bhoranj, 71 in Bilaspur, 71 in Chintpurni, 63 in Dehra, 63 in Dharampur, 73 in Gagret, 72 in Ghumarwin, 68 in Hamirpur, 70 in Haroli, 68 in Jaswan-Paragpur, 72 in Jhanduta, 76 in Kutlehar, 72 in Nadaun, 73 in Shri Naina Devi Ji, 74 in Sujanpur, 74 per cent voting took place in Una AC of Hamirpur PC.

In the assembly constituencies falling under Shimla PC, Arki recorded around 68 per cent voting, Chopal 67, Doon 74, Jubbal-Kotkhai 75, Kasauli 75, Kasumpti 61, Nahan 78, Nalagarh 71, Pachhad 72, Paonta Sahib 74, Rohru 74, Shillai 71, Shimla 63, Shimla Rural 65, Solan 69, Shri Renuka Ji 69, while Theog AC falling under Shimla PC recorded around 66 per cent voting.

Similarly, in Kangra PC Baijnath registered around 62 per cent voting, Bhatiyat stood at 65, Chamba 67, Churah 70, Dalhousie 66, Dharamshala 70, Fatehpur 67, Indora 69, Jaisinghpur 62, Jawalamukhi 69, Jawali 65, Kangra 70, Nagarota 71, Nurpur 67, Palampur 69, Shahpur 68 and about 67 per cent voting was recorded in Sulh AC of Kangra PC.

Voting for the bye-elections held for six ACs, the spokesperson said adding that about 76 per cent of voting was recorded in Kutlehar AC, 75 percent in Lahaul-Spiti, 73 in Gagret, 74 in Sujanpur, 70 in Dharamshala and about 69 percent voting was recorded in Barsar AC.

Giving details of postal ballots, the spokesperson said 41,924 postal have been received back which includes 29,879 those above 85 years, 10,634 people with Disabilities, who voted from their homes and 1,411 of those deployed on essential services.