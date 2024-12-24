AAP’s free water promise in Delhi only a reality during monsoon: Cong

Taking a dig at the Delhi government’s clean drinking water from taps scheme that was inaugurated in DDA flats of Pandav Nagar, Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency, Congress has called free water a reality only during monsoon, referring to the waterlogging in the capital.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged, “The irony of Kejriwal’s water scheme is that for most of the residents, potable water is a luxury for which they have to depend on the tanker mafia. The only time people of the city get uninterrupted water supply is during the monsoon when the whole of it gets waterlogged due to the non-silting of drains and sewers ever since Kejriwal assumed power in the Capital over a decade ago”.

Advertisement

The Congress leader said that Kejriwal should visit the slum clusters, resettlement and unauthorized colonies to find out what precious commodity drinking water is for people living in such colonies.

Advertisement

“Kejriwal has been deceiving the gullible residents with free schemes, while his team who fleeced the taxpayers through the corrupt liquor policy scam, class room construction scam, DTC bus purchase and maintenance contract scam, Sheesh Mahal construction scam and various other deals out of which he minted money at the cost of the people of Delhi”, Yadav alleged