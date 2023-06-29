Himachal Pradesh issues new guidelines for postings and transfers of govt employees

Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday issued new guidelines for postings and transfers of government employees in the state.

A spokesperson of the state government informed that the government has decided that all matters related to postings and transfers of government employees in different departments will be put up in last four working days of the month.

He said that to ensure effective consideration by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, all matters pertaining to these postings and transfers will now be reviewed and finalized during last four working days of each month.

Further approved orders of postings and transfers will also be issued by the departments concerned only in the last four working days of the month, he said, adding that therefore, such matters will not be taken up during the remaining days of the month unless there are exceptional circumstances.

These instructions would also be applicable to all Boards or Corporations of the state government and be strictly complied with, he added.

Any violation of the instructions would result in disciplinary action being taken, emphasized the spokesperson.