Edu dept contractual staff to get benefit of Rs 5L

Contractual state government employees of the education department from now on would be entitled to get a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh on the lines of other contractual government employees, as announced earlier.

The announcement to this effect was made by the state education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday.

The minister said that the government had earlier in March announced that all contractual employees of various departments of the state government would be entitled to get a lump sum of Rs 5 lakh as retirement benefit.

But on Thursday, Mr Basu, in a directive said that the aforesaid benefits would from now on cover the contractual government employees of the state education department also.

In March, the state government in a decision had said that all contractual government employees like Asha workers, civic volunteers, village police would be entitled to get a retirement benefits of Rs 5 Lakh.

The minister, in a post said that contractual workers like para-teachers, academic supervisors, contractual higher secondary teachers, SSK and MSK employees would also get the benefit. The order would be effective from 1 April, 2024.