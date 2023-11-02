Himachal Pradesh Celebrates ‘Pahari Divas’ with ‘Thoda’ Folk Sport

Himachal Pradesh celebrated ‘Pahari Divas’ with enthusiasm on November 1, aiming to promote and preserve the traditional art and culture of the region. The three-day festival concluded on Pahari Divas, a day dedicated to commemorating and preserving Himachal’s hill culture.

A highlight of the celebration was the traditional folk sport known as ‘Thoda,’ a unique form of Indian archery with elements of dance and music. ‘Thoda’ is often performed during local festivals, and it may symbolically represent the war depicted in the Mahabharata.

Manjeet Sharma, the organizer and joint director of the Language, Art, and Culture Department of the Himachal Pradesh government, stated, “We celebrate Pahari Divas every year with a lot of literary and poetic programs. This year, we have tried to showcase traditional folk dances and cultures from all parts of the state here at the ridge to capture the attention of people, including tourists. We have been celebrating Pahari Divas since 1966.”

Shamsher Singh Kreik, the team leader of the Thoda Dance, expressed his appreciation for the efforts to promote and preserve this folk art form. He noted, “The elders who have been performing this rich culture of Thoda dance and sports are happy as young people are taking the lead to promote and preserve the folk art form. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote it.”

Shamsheer Singh, a 57-year-old Thoda dancer, has introduced his two sons to this dance form and is pleased that the younger generation is following the tradition.

Rajat Singh Kreik, a Thoda player, discussed the need for support, saying, “It is a tradition on Pahari Divas in Himachal Pradesh to display our folk art form to tourists and others. The equipment needed for this sport is very expensive. For example, one team requires 70 to 75 thousand rupees for three days of the sport, which we have to do by voluntary contribution. We demand from the government that it organize tournaments and competitions for this. It should be brought into the curriculum as it is a form of martial art.”

The ‘Thoda’ sport, a remnant of martial culture, is popular in the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan. Essentially, “thoda” is the art of archery, deriving its name from the circular wooden ball used instead of a deadly arrowhead.

‘Thoda’ is a unique martial art form from Himachal Pradesh, blending archery, dance, and music. It’s believed to have originated as a form of martial art performed by the Pandavas and Kauravas in the Mahabharata. This martial art is traditionally performed by the Rajputs in the districts of Sirmour, Shimla, and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.