Himachal police conducts search operation around banks of Beas

The Himachal Pradesh Police is conducting a search operation for people who might have been lost around the banks of the Beas river owing to monsoon rains and floods in the hill state.

“Himachal Pradesh Police is working round the clock and conducting search operations for lost persons around the banks of Beas river. We are determined not to rest until every person is accounted for. Jai Hind,” the Himachal Pradesh Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle. It also posted a video clip of a search operation conducted by Manali Police from Green Tax Barrier to Kalath river. It shows police personnel braving difficult terrain amid rough weather conditions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Himachal Police Additional DG (Vigilance) Satwant Atwal Trivedi said that women cops played an important role in rescue and relief operations amid the heavy rains and flood situation in the state.

Advertisement

ADG Trivedi said that two Superintendents of Police in the major flood-hit districts of Kullu and Mandi were women who performed an exceptional role.

“Two women SPs worked hard in flood-affected districts and proved that they are not less than anyone. They are working shoulder to shoulder with male officers. Kullu Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma and Mandi Superintendent of Police Soumya Sambasivan played significant roles,” ADG Trivedi told ANI.

“Two of my women SPs in flood-hit districts were working hard and they proved it. I don’t take it as gender but still, there is a perception that women can’t do equally well as men. I am waiting for the day that men and women are all considered equal. When I started my job in the force I was first but now we have several women who are working and performing well in the force,” she added.

Earlier in June, the McLeodganj Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 26 tourists stranded at the Kareri Lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district. They were stranded there due to rainfall.