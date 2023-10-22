Himachal: Over 8 lakh devotees perform Navratri puja

Over eight lakh devotees visited famous temples in Himachal Pradesh in the last seven days of Navratri festival.

The devotees visited six ‘Shaktipeeths’ spread in five districts of Shimla, Kangra, Bilaspur, Una and Sirmour of the state.

According to Himachal Pradesh police, the temples in these districts witnessed a footfall of 8,93,895 devotees from 15 October till Sunday 6.00 am in the morning.

In Kangra district 2,45,981 pilgrims visited the four shrines including 76,300 pilgrims having thronged Jawalaji Mata temple, 83,017 Brijeshwari temple, 73,960 Chamunda Devi temple and 12,704 pilgrims Shri Bagulamukhi temple.

The Chintpurni temple in Una district witnessed 114079 pilgrims, while 265550 visited Sri Naina Devi ji in Bilaspur district.

In Sirmour district 21,5,000 pilgrims visited Mata Bala Sundri Temple, while in Shimla district 15685, 19900, 17700 devotees thronged Tara Devi temple, Hatkoti Mata temple and Kali Bari temple respectively.

Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu said Himachal Pradesh Police have made proper arrangements to ensure the safety, security, law and order and traffic arrangements for the devotees.

No road accidents or other accidents or loss of life of any pilgrim was reported during these days, he said, adding that the state police are always ready to serve the people and ensure their safety.