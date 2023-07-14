Himachal ministers, MLAs to donate one month’s salary towards Disaster Relief Fund – 2023

As the state is worst affected due to the natural calamity struck by rain fury, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet along with the Congress legislators have decided to contribute their one-month salary to assist the state in the hour of crisis.

This was stated by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing media persons here on Friday.

He said that his government would also reach out to the opposition leaders for similar contributions to the Disaster Relief Fund.

He appealed to all the people of the state to contribute generously towards the Disaster Relief Fund- 2023 that has been created.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Officers Association Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) Officers Association and various Employees Unions have also volunteered to donate their one-day salary towards the relief fund which is appreciable.

“It is for the first time in the history of the state in 50 years that the state was battered with heavy rains for 72 hours continuously that has led to widespread damage across the state,” he said.

According to the reports available out of 75,000 tourists, so far 67,000 stranded tourists have been evacuated to safer places. Around 12,000 vehicles have been removed from Manali. Even though many tourists in Kasol and Thirthan Valley are safe, they will be evacuated soon, he added.

So far loss to the tune of Rs 4000 crore has been estimated, which can even cross beyond Rs 7000 crore, he said, adding that all the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to submit their report on other losses as soon as possible.

He said, ever since the disaster struck between July 7 and July 11, the state government from its own resources released a first installment of Rs 75 crore which has been provided to all the Deputy Commissioners of the districts, and on Friday another installment of Rs188 crore has been notified to be provided to all the Deputy Commissioners.

“We have so far not received any relief package from the central government. However Centre has assured to provide the same,” he said.

The disaster has taken a toll of 37 lives in four days, and 16 are still missing he said, adding that during this monsoon season so far since 24 June 103 deaths have been reported.