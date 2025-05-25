Himachal: LoP demands CM’s resignation over mishandling of Vimal Negi death case

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur has strongly criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for its alleged mishandling of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi’s death case.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Thakur alleged that the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh is involved in corruption and used Negi’s death to divert attention from its own wrongdoings.

He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stating that the government has lost the moral right to remain in power.

“The government and Congress leaders were involved in large-scale corruption, particularly in the Pekhubela Solar Power Plant project. The government pressured officials to release payments despite being aware of irregularities,” he alleged.

Thakur called for action against officials who tampered with records and against Congress leaders allegedly involved in the corruption. He also demanded a thorough investigation into the formatting of Vimal Negi’s pen drive and the role of ASI Pankaj, who had taken possession of it.

He questioned the government’s intentions and asked why the police were protecting ASI Pankaj. Emphasizing the need for a fair probe, he welcomed the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s direction for a CBI investigation, noting that the CBI is the country’s premier investigating agency.

Vimal Negi had gone missing on March 10, and his body was recovered 10 days later from Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur. His family has demanded a CBI probe, alleging that Negi was under extreme stress due to pressure from HPPCL officials.

Thakur stated that he had raised the demand for a CBI investigation during the Budget session of the state Assembly. However, the Chief Minister had falsely claimed that the family had not made such a request and accused the BJP of politicizing the issue.

