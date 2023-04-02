Himachal Govt transfers IAS, HPAS officers, BDOs with immediate effect

In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 5 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 2 HP Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

7 Block Development Officers (BDO) have also been transferred with immediate effect, according to an official order. This includes HPAS Swati Gupta, a sub-divisional officer (Civil) in Salooni of HP’s Chamba district.

Apart from Gupta, IAS officers namely Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Lalit Jain, Hemraj Bairwa, and Shubh Karan Singh were also among others transferred to various positions.

HPAS Chhavi Nanta who is currently serving as Secretary of HP State Electricity Regulatory Commission has been given additional charge of Additional Director, Language, Art & Culture, Himachal Pradesh.

Also, Dr Amit Kumar IAS who is presently the Director, of Personnel & Finance, HP Power Corporation Limited has been given additional charge of Additional Controlller of Stores, Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh.

Shyam Singh, Vinay Chauhan, Rakesh Kumar Patial, Sutinder Thakur, Bashir Khan, Shefali Sharma, and Tapender Singh Negi are the Block Development Officers who were also among those transferred from their current serving positions.