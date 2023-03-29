HP government to rotate officers serving in border areas for long: CM

To check drug mafia and corruption in the bordering areas of the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the employees of Police, Excise and Forest Department who have been serving there for years together will be transferred from there soon.

Announcing this during the Question Hour in the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday, in response to the question of Congress MLA (Indora) Malendra Rajan, the Chief Minister said that the government has received complaints regarding the employees posted in the border area, hence that the government has decided to rotate these employees.

He also said that the government would do away with the practice of giving repeated postings to employees at the same place so as to prevent any form of corruption.

The Chief Minister further said that the provisions of the NDPS Act would be amended to make more stringent provisions in the punishment to end the drug mafia in the state.

He informed that he has held talks with the Union Home Minister in this regard and a blueprint for new provisions is being prepared.

MLA Kewal Singh Pathania had asked a supplementary question on the issue.

Earlier, in reply to the original question, Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan said that 187 cases of NDPS were registered in Indora assembly constituency in the last three years.

“Of these, 252 accused were arrested. So far, 245 accused have been charge sheeted in the court in 181 cases and investigation is going on against seven people in five cases. During this, assets worth Rs 6.95 crore have also been seized,’ he informed.

He said that Nurpur has been made a police district to tighten the noose on the drug mafia in Kangra district and 150 posts have been created and filled in the SP office located in the district.

The Minister said that the government would take strict action against the police personnel found involved in drug smuggling and other corruption cases.

In response to a question by MLA Rakesh Jamwal, the Chief Minister said that the DPR has been sent to the Central Government regarding the opening of the Food Craft Institute in Sundernagar and work will be started as soon as it is approved.

Replying to a joint question by MLAs Sukhram Chaudhary and Chaitanya Sharma, the Chief Minister said that from 2020-21 to 2022-23, 4814 homeless people have been benefited in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana urban.

During the same period housing facilities were provided to 7396 homeless people under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin rural, he added.

Responding to a question from MLA Ravi Thakur, the Chief Minister said that 3.40 lakh saplings mixed consisting of Willow and Kashmir Willow have been planted in Lahaul-Spiti.