HC directs HP government to file status report on heritage cemetery

Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to file a status report with regard to the violation of the interim development plan in a matter pertaining to the alleged destruction of the heritage cemetery at Kanlog, Shimla.

The HC also directed the Heritage Committee constituted by the state government, to conduct a joint inspection of the heritage cemetery at Kanlog, Shimla.

The Committee shall also point out the violations, if any, of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the Court directed.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order on a petition filed by the local residents alleging therein the destruction of the revered Kanlog Cemetery.

The petitioners have alleged that they are deeply disturbed by the ongoing devastation of this sacred location.

The petitioners have contended that Kanlog Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the country with its earlier graves dating back to 1850.

This final resting place of both Christians and Parsis has immense national significance and holds the memories of numerous important individuals throughout history.

According to the petitioners, the cemetery was intended to be preserved and maintained as a prime heritage and historical site. However, instead of honouring its historical value, the cemetery has fallen victim to unauthorized activities in recent years.

It has been further alleged that the pastor and his trust assumed the responsibility of the cemetery’s maintenance but private interests have taken precedence over preservation efforts.

The large-scale unauthorized construction has marred the site’s original integrity.

It has been alleged that this heritage site’s character has been tampered with by dismantling its historic gates and fences and also these precious features have been replaced with unsightly metal sheets and obstructing visibility.

The Court has directed that no construction shall be raised at the site in question and no car shall be parked at the heritage site. No person, authority, or persons, shall organize any private or religious functions in the cemetery till further orders.

The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Shimla has been directed to personally visit the site and ensure due compliance with the orders of the High Court and submit a status report before the next date of hearing 31 May.