Himachal govt to provide jobs on compassionate grounds within 9 months: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will provide jobs to all dependents on compassionate grounds within the next nine months.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Wednesday during the ongoing Monsoon session.

He said, “The state government has given jobs to 180 people on compassionate grounds so far during its 20-month tenure. As many as 1,415 cases of providing employment on compassionate grounds are pending in the state.”

In response to the original question of BJP MLA Dr Janak Raj, the Chief Minister said that the government will also consider giving jobs of class III in addition to class IV to those eligible for jobs on compassionate grounds.

“The government has formed a cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rohit Thakur. This committee will submit its report to the government in the next six months,” he said.

He said that during the tenure of the previous BJP government, only class IV jobs were given on compassionate grounds.

The Chief Minister said that he will ask the sub-committee to seek suggestions from all the MLAs to ensure that the needy get employment.

Speaking on the same question, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that during the tenure of the previous BJP government, about six thousand people were given jobs on compassionate grounds, whereas the present government has been able to give jobs to only 180 eligible people even after 20 months.