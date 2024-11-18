Himachal govt to formulate new compassionate employment policy: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a high level meeting on Monday, said that the sate government was contemplating to formulate a new compassionate employment policy.

“The state government was adopting a liberal and sympathetic approach to offer employment to those who lost their family members during service,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to compile and present the department wise details of the applicants.

He said that the state government will take appropriate decision keeping in view all aspects to benefit maximum applicants.

Advertisement

Sukhu reiterated his government’s commitment to support the well being of dependants by giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate ground.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government has taken numerous initiatives to ensure the well being of the government employees.

In the first Cabinet meeting, the state government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme to all the government employees so that they can live a dignified life after their retirement.

He said that the present state government has also released 11 percent dearness allowance to all the government employees and pensioners within two years of the government’s tenure.