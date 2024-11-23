Himachal govt to consider ranking of collegs: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh on Saturday said the government was considering ranking the colleges of the state.

There were about 138 colleges in the state and the formula for their ranking was being prepared, he said, “We want to strengthen the facilities in the colleges and all other government educational institutions. The state government is emphasizing on providing quality education to the students of the state and there is no dearth of funds for this work”, he said , while presiding over the programme of Alumni Association at Center of Excellence Government Degree College Sanjauli, here.

Sukhu said that arts block, girls hostel and parking will be built in the college complex in two years and he would lay foundation stones of these works.

He also announced Rs 50 lakh to the Alumni Association.

Sukhu said that the present state government was about to complete two years term and the state government had taken many corrective steps during this period, whose positive results would come out in the coming time.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had started the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana to bear the expenses of education of 23 thousand children of widows till the age of 27 years.

“Dr. Y.S. Parmar student loan scheme had been started to provide higher education to meritorious students, so that no student was deprived of education due to lack of money. Under this scheme, loan up to 20 lakhs was being given for studies at the rate of one percent and the benefit of this scheme can also be availed for studies abroad,” he said.

He said that many changes would be seen in the next budget where special emphasis would be on the field of education.

Accusing the previous government of looting the resources of the state, he said that the present government was making efforts to provide the benefits of the resources of the state to the people of the state.

Sukhu said that the state government was promoting natural farming and the government was buying wheat produced through natural farming at the rate of Rs 40 and maize at the rate of Rs 30 per kg. Along with this, cow milk was being purchased at the rate of Rs 45 and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 55 per liter.

Recalling the old days, the Chief Minister said, “I will always remember the time spent in this college. My media advisor Naresh Chauhan contested elections against me in the college, but I won. All student organizations used to go on strike for their demands, but everyone’s thinking was to strengthen the institution.”

He said that the students of Sanjauli college used to come in the merit list and many students passed the PMT examination from this college.

He appealed to the students to work hard and move forward with strong willpower. He said that the students should stay away from drugs and the state government was taking strict action against the drug mafia.

Sukhu said that new courses were being started in education so that students could get better opportunities for employment and self-employment.

He said that it was the priority of the state government to ensure quality in education, electricity, water and other facilities.