Himachal govt to advocate Hatti community case in court strongly: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday emphasized that the government stands firmly with the Hatti community.

While presiding over the first Cultural Night of five Day long International RenukaJi Fair at Renuka Ji in Sirmour district on Monday late evening, he assured that the state government will strongly advocate for the Hatti community in Court, engaging top legal representatives for the case.

“The present state government issued a notification granting reservation to the Hatti community within 12 hours after fulfilling all codal formalities. He also released souvenirs on the auspicious occasion of the International Sri Renuka Ji Fair brought out by the Shri Renuku Ji Vikas Board.

The Chief Minister said that the International Shri Renuka Ji Fair is one of the most major fairs in the state, symbolizing the union of Lord Parshuram and Mata Renuka.

He said that this fair holds not only religious importance but also represents the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

The state government is committed to ensuring all-round development of Sirmaur district, he added.

Sukhu added that the government has organized Revenue Lok Adalats to provide relief to the people, through which over 2,00,000 mutation cases have been resolved across the state, including more than 13,000 cases in Sirmaur district alone.

He said that the present state government is committed to the public welfare and launched various ambitious schemes for their betterment.

Criticizing the BJP, he alleged that the previous government led by Jai Ram Thakur misused public funds for political advantage, distributing Rs. 5,000 crore in ‘freebies’ to influence elections.

He said that institutions were opened without any budgetary provisions and subsidies were extended to affluent groups.

“Public funds cannot be wasted for political gain,” he asserted.

He said that the present state government was focusing on strengthening education and healthcare infrastructure, rather than creating institutions lacking adequate staff.

“My priority is to make decisions that benefit the underprivileged today, without worrying about tomorrow,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that doctors and nurses in all the medical colleges will be recruited according to international standards, ensuring quality treatment for patients and a better working environment for medical staff.

He also said that the state government has introduced free education for the children of widows, ensuring they have access to quality education and can achieve their goals without resource limitations.

Sukhu further mentioned that industries in Himachal Pradesh are being provided electricity at rates 50 paise lower than in neighbouring states.

Earlier MLA Nahan Ajay Solanki said that the Renukaji Fair has been celebrated for centuries.

He added that the Chief Minister has made historic decisions during his two-year tenure, bringing pride to the entire state.

He said that Sukhu has successfully navigated natural disasters, economic challenges, and political crises in these two years.

“Chief Minister was working with great sensitivity and dedication for the welfare of the people of the State, while the opposition, lacking any real issues, is preoccupied with trivial matters,” he said.