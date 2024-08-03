Himachal Govt resolved 1,87,565 revenue cases through special Lok Adalats since Oct 2023: CM

During the special drive of ‘Revenue Lok Adalats’ from October 2023 to July 2024, a total of 1,63,268 mutations, 9,417 partitions, 12,453 demarcations and 2,427 revenue correction cases were resolved in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disclosed this here on Saturday and said that the initiative of the state government aimed to redress the revenue-related grievances of the people for the first time in the country has shown remarkable results.

“Alone in the month of July 2024 during special Lok Adalat drives on the 30th and 31st, across the state, 10746 cases of mutation, 408 partitions and 541 demarcations were disposed of, besides ensuring 131 revenue corrections entries. Additionally, 16514 mutations, 554 partitions, 2142 demarcations and 464 revenue correction cases were also disposed of in July 2024, thereby resolving a total of 31500 revenue cases,” he said.

The Chief Minister said: “The numbers speak for themselves and the overwhelming response to Revenue Lok Adalats has effectively resolved a record number of pending revenue cases in a time-bound manner. It is for the first time that any state government has focused on disposing of pending revenue cases on a mission mode, and tangible results are evident.”

He further stated that the special drive to organize Revenue Lok Adalats started in October 2023, and now these Adalats are conducted during the last two working days of every month to expedite the pending revenue-related cases.

Sukhu highlighted the state’s commitment to offering quality services at the doorstep as a gesture of good and effective governance. He said that it was the priority of the state government to alleviate the grievances of the people without any delay.