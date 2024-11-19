HP’s remotest village Bara Bhangal to get road connectivity in 2 years: CM Sukhu

The remotest village, Bara Bhangal in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh will get road connectivity in the coming two years, said the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Tuesday.He issued directions to accelerate the process to connect Bara Bangal with road

.While reviewing the various projects of Public Works Department (PWD), he said that Rs. 2,806 crore has been allocated to the department during current financial year against which an expenditure of Rs. 1,238 crore had been incurred till September 30.He directed the officers concerned to expedite the completion of the ongoing projects and emphasised on the adoption of modern technology.

The financial powers of the engineers were being enhanced and timeframe for calling tenders has been reduced, he said, adding that such measures were significantly accelerating the pace of developmental works in the state.The CM said that the state government was prioritizing to provide road connectivity in remote and hard areas.

He said that it was first time since independence that the metalling of the road of Dodra Kwar was going on war footing. Sukhu assured of providing all possible assistance in modernizing the department and advocated for setting up tunnels keeping in view environmental and topographical conditions of the state in order to maximise the benefits to the people. He said that roads were the lifeline for the people of the state as there was limited scope of other means of transportation.

He said that the state government was promoting tourism in a big way and road infrastructure was being upgraded to provide convenient travelling to the commuters. He instructed to speed up the construction of wayside amenities projects.

Sukhu said that the state government was committed to construct Bhubhujot tunnel and the department must prepare detailed project report at the earliest to construct approach road. He added that the state government would provide adequate funds for this project.

He also reviewed the underground utility ducts projects and said that the state government has already allocated Rs. 150 crore for this project in Shimla city and said that underground cables and pipes from Chhota Shimla to Chaura Maidan, Raj Bhawan to Oakover and from Sher-e-Punjab to CTO Chowk was being laid to facilitate the local people and tourists under this project.

The Chief Minister also reviewed projects of PMGSY, NABARD, CIRF, Sukh Aashrya projects, Rajiv Gandhi Model Day-Boarding Schools, heliports and other developmental works.PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh also deliberated and gave valuable suggestions for the effective functioning of the department.