Himachal govt prioritising financial and social security of para workers: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Thursday that financial and social security of Para workers is the utmost priority of the state government.

“Undertaking transformative measures, the state government has taken a historic decision to bring all the employees under the Old Pension Scheme,” he said, adding that this move ensures financial security for the hardworking employees who dedicated their lives to public service.

The government’s vision of welfare extends beyond pensions and recognizing the pivotal role played by para workers, the state government has decided to grant them the respect they deserve, he added.

“Daily wagers, who toiled relentlessly to make both ends meet, have been given an increase in their daily wages from Rs. 350 to Rs. 375. This seemingly modest increment provided them with an additional Rs 750 per month, easing their financial burdens,” he said.

The para workers, including the Anganwari workers, who played an indispensable role during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, have not been forgotten, said Sukhu.

“The state government has raised their honorarium from Rs 9000 to Rs 9500 per month, acknowledging their dedication and selflessness. The Mini Anganwari Workers have also been provided a raise from Rs 6100 to Rs 6600, while the honorarium of Anganwari Helpers has grown from Rs 4700 to Rs 5200,” said Sukhu.

The pandemic had taught the world the importance of community healthcare workers, wherein the

The state government recognizing the contribution of ASHA workers has increased their honorarium by Rs 500 per month and now they get a monthly honorarium of Rs 5200.

Silai teachers also play a crucial role in providing training to the new learners, hence the state government increased their honorarium by Rs 500 per month.

Acknowledging the tireless efforts of Mid-day meal workers the state government augmented their honorarium from Rs 3500 to Rs 4000 per month, further ensuring that their valuable service did not go unnoticed, he added.

Meanwhile, Jal Rakshaks in the Education department have also given an increase of Rs. 500 in their honorarium from Rs. 3900 to Rs. 4400 per month, he said.

With the state government’s commitment to providing respectable remuneration extended to various categories of para workers the honorarium of Water guards, Multi Purpose workers, Para Fitters, and Pump Operators was increased by Rs. 500 per month, offering them a dignified livelihood, said Sukhu.

Furthermore, the honorarium of Panchayat Chowkidars, Revenue Chowkidars, SMC teachers, and Lambardars has witnessed a considerable enhancement, acknowledging their indispensable roles within their communities, he added.

“With these significant increases, even the outsourced workers were given minimum wages of Rs 11,250 per month, ensuring fair compensation for their invaluable contributions,” said the Chief Minister.

The recent cabinet meeting announced increasing the monthly honorarium of part-time Panchayat Chowkidars from Rs. 6200 to Rs. 6700, with effective from April 1, 2023, he said, adding that this decision brought smiles to the faces of 3226 Panchayat Chowkidars across the state.