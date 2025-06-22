Himachal govt empowering women and children with inclusive welfare initiatives

The Himachal Pradesh government is making sustained and focused efforts to build a more equitable and compassionate society by empowering women and children through a series of impactful welfare schemes.

A government spokesperson said here on Sunday that with a strong emphasis on health, education, safety, and financial independence, the government aims to ensure that every woman and child has the opportunity to thrive.

A notable achievement has been the significant improvement in the state’s sex ratio—from 947 in 2023 to 964 in 2024. This positive trend reflects a growing societal shift towards valuing the girl child, driven by several government-backed initiatives focused on her well-being,” he said.

Support for the marriage of girls from economically weaker sections remains a key area, he said, adding that under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana, ₹1,989.31 lakh has been disbursed to assist 3,956 girls at the time of their marriage.

“Additionally, the Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana has benefited 12,192 girls with a total financial aid of Rs 3,779.52 lakh. These schemes aim to provide dignity and security to young women entering a new chapter of life,” he said.

“To uphold the right of widows to remarry and lead a dignified life, the government has implemented the Widow Remarriage Scheme. A total of 239 women have received assistance amounting to Rs 291.15 lakh, encouraging their reintegration into society with respect and support,” he said.

The state has also prioritised the well-being of orphaned children through the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, which has seen Rs 25.98 crore allocated for their care and development, he said, adding that furthermore, under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, 9,859 children have received educational support worth Rs 302.18 lakh, enabling them to grow in a nurturing and secure environment.

“In a historic move, the state passed the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 1972, addressing long-standing inequalities in property rights. This significant legislative step promotes gender equality and reflects the commitment of the current government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, to women’s empowerment and social justice,” said the spokesperson.

The Indira Gandhi Sukh Suraksha Yojana ensures future financial security for daughters born into BPL families, he informed, adding that under this scheme, Rs 25,000 is deposited with an insurance company for each of the first two daughters, and both parents are provided life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh and also the girl receives the amount when she turns 18 or anytime before the age of 27.

To support employed women, the government plans to construct 13 “Working Women Hostels in key locations, including Solan, Baddi, Palampur, Gagret, and the Medica Device Park in Solan. These hostels, to be built in 2025–26 at a cost of Rs 132 crore, will offer safe and affordable housing, encouraging greater participation of women in the workforce,” he said.