Himachal govt fighting strong legal battle to get back Shanan project: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government was fighting a strong legal battle in the Supreme Court to get back the project which was handed over to the Punjab Government on 99 years lease period.

He reiterated that if SJVN does not agree to the conditions of the state government, then the state government will acquire 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Phase-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project and 382 MW Sunni Hydro Electric Projects.

While addressing a huge public gathering at Mela Ground, Jogindernagar in Mandi district the Chief Minister said that the state government would provide entire funds required for the construction of 32 roads in Jogindernagar assembly constituency.

Advertisement

“Soon doctors would be appointed in Jogindernagar Hospital besides a residential accommodation would also be constructed for doctors and nurses. A new building of Makredi school would be constructed and new trades will be introduced in ITI Jogindernagar,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a bridge at Bharmera-Banog and a Bailey bridge along the Chhamb Kuthehra Baddu road.

He announced to provide Rs. 20 thousands each to Mahila Mandals.

The Chief Minister said that due to the policies of the present state government, Himachal was steadily moving towards a self-reliant state and few hard decisions were being taken to improve the economy and to benefit the people of the state in long run.

During the disaster last monsoons major damage was caused to the public and private property and the Government took immediate measures to provide relief to the people.

An assistance of Rs. 2.26 crore was provided for Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency to rehabilitate the people affected by the disaster.

He said that the matter of Bhubhu Jot Tunnel has been raised with the Prime Minister and if leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur does not create hindrances at Delhi to stop this project, then Himachal Pradesh was sure to get this clear the proposal.

The Chief Minister accused the double engine government for making huge irregularities in the financial sector from 2017 to 2022, but the present state government has taken effective steps to ensure financial discipline.

Sukhu clarified that the present government rationalized the subsidy, but no such burden has been placed on the common man.

Taking a dig at Jai Ram Thakur, Sukhu said that he blames the present government, however he himself did nothing for Mandi district while he was Chief Minister.

Due to steps taken for financial discipline, the state government has earned a revenue of Rs. 2200 crore during the last 20 months.

The state gets a share of the tax received by the Centre from Himachal Pradesh, which was the legitimate right of the state, he added.

Earlier, Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects worth Rs. 76.31 crore in Jogindernagar Assembly constituency of Mandi district.