Himachal govt enhances financial assistance to the disaster-hit

In the wake of the huge losses and disaster that struck the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government has decided to increase the amount of compensation to provide relief to the disaster affected.

“The state government has issued a notification to provide financial assistance to the families affected by floods, cloud bursts and landslides that occurred from July 7 to July 15, 2023 under special norms,” he said here on Monday.

The chief minister said that earlier, under the relief manual, financial assistance of Rs. 12,500 was given for partial damage to a pucca house and Rs. 10,000 for partial damage to a kutcha house, but in view of the unprecedented tragedy, the government has increased it to Rs one lakh.

In case of damage to shops and dhabas, earlier only a meager financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 was given in lieu of goods, which the state government has increased ten times to Rs One lakh, he said, adding that apart from this, in case of damage to the goods of the tenant, Rs. 25,000 was earlier given, which has been doubled to Rs. 50,000.

On the other hand, where about Rs. 1400 per bigha compensation was earlier given in the case of silt in agricultural and horticultural land, has been increased to Rs. 5000 per bigha, he added.

Along with this, earlier financial assistance of Rs. 3600 per bigha was given in case of damage to agricultural and horticultural land, which has been increased to Rs. 10,000 per bigha.

The chief minister said that Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 per bigha compensation was given to the farmers and gardeners in case of damage to their crops, which has been increased to Rs. 2000 per bigha by the state government.

The present state government will provide financial assistance of Rs. 55,000 per animal for the death of milch and draught cattle, which was earlier Rs. 37,500.

He said that in case of death of sheep, goat and pig, the financial assistance has been increased from Rs. 4000 to Rs. 6000.

Also, earlier this compensation was given only for a maximum of 30 sheep, goats and pigs, but the state government has abolished this condition as well.

The chief minister said that the present state government was working keeping in mind the sufferings of the disaster-affected people and it was the first time that such an increase has been made.