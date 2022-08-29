Himachal CM visits relief camp for flood-hit families in Chamba Dist

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday, visited Kakroti of the Chamba district to review the condition of the rescue and relief camps set up after floods. These camps were set up for three dozen families of Hatli, Thulel, Balana and Kakroti panchayats whose houses were damaged due to heavy rains and landslides.

The Chief Minister met the affected families and assured them all the possible help. He also directed the authorities concerned to provide them with every essential daily need item.

On the occasion, Thakur announced, “After a survey to be conducted, if it is found that their houses were not safe to reside, appropriate and safe land would be identified to rehabilitate them permanently. District administration and local revenue authorities are assessing the losses. All the affected families would be provided with compensation.”

Recounting how the natural calamities befell on the people of the area, he lauded the efforts of NDRF and local relief and rescue agencies for the immediate relief measures they have rendered on the hapless people.

He put the loss caused by the damage to the link roads due to unprecedented rains in the Bhattiyat area of the Chamba district at Rs 24 crore.

A Central team has also visited the affected areas and conducted a survey to assess the losses, he said, adding that the Jal Shakti Vibhag has also suffered huge damage affecting drinking water supply schemes amounting to Rs 22.11 crores.

Local MLA and Chief Whip Vikram Singh Jaryal also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.